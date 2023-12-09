Washington (DC News Now) — Lawmakers, gun violence survivors, and families where on Capitol Hill this week to mark the anniversary of Sandy Hook.

Senate Democrats tried to pass an assault weapons ban, but it was blocked by Senate Republicans. This comes over two major shootings in the United States in Texas and Las Vegas.

DC News Now’s Mark Hall spoke with Sam Schwartz who lost his cousin in the Parkland shooting. He was on Capitol Hill this week and says why he will continue the fight to end gun violence.