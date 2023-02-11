WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressman Steny Hoyer (MD-05) talks about the legacy he wants to be remembered for and the work he’s done for Maryland’s 5th Congressional District. With the final decision of the FBI headquarters still unclear, Hoyer says he wants his legacy to include bringing the FBI headquarters to Prince George’s County, something he’s been working on since 2009.

Hoyer also talks about the upcoming 42nd Annual Black History Month Breakfast, with this year’s keynote speaker, Maryland Governor Wes Moore. The event will happen at Martin’s Crosswinds (7400 Greenway Center Drive, Greenbelt) on Saturday, February 25 at 8:30 a.m

Hoyer also discusses his working relationship with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the comparison between McCarthy and former GOP House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan.

Watch the full conversation in video above.