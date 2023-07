Washington (DC News Now) –The Supreme Court made its finally ruling on student debt relief, an ending that struck down President Biden’s plan would have give up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for more than 40 million borrowers across the country.

And with payments resuming back in October, how can you make sure you don’t fall behind?

LendingTree’s Senior Economist and student loan repayment expert, Jacob Channel, shares tips on how to plan ahead before payments restart.