WASHNIGTON (DC News Now) — After nearly 60 years in public service, Maryland Senator Ben Cardin (D) announced this week he will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Sen. Cardin told DC News Now’s Mark Hall that his decision to not seek another term happened over an extended period of time.

“It would be two years of running for re-election and a six-year term and I had to realize my age,” said Cardin. “I am doing this when I can make the decision on my own. It’s the right decision for me and the people of Maryland.

Sen. Cardin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1987 after serving in the Maryland House of Delegates. For the last 15 years, he has been a member of the U.S. Senate. Cardin reflected on his accomplishments during his 58 years of public service.

“Team Maryland has been strong because we work together and we work together among our 10 representatives, said Cardin. “But we also get things done by collaboration and partnerships.”

Sen. Cardin did discuss how the political climate has changed over the years.

“Unfortunately, this toxic environment can give oxygen to people who are determined to comprise our democratic institution, we see that in the rise of hate,” said Sen. Cardin.

Sen. Cardin says he will miss working in the Senate, but he promises Marylanders he will remain visible.

“I am proud of what I have been able to get done, but I am not finished,” he said.