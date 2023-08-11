Washington (DC News Now) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel into the Hunter Biden probe.
DC’s News Now Tasmin Mahfuz spoke with NewsNation Leland Vittert on what we can expect and how this impacts President Joe Biden.
by: Katie Misuraca, Tasmin Mahfuz
