WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Midnight on Friday was the deadline for the Supreme Court to decide whether or not millions of women in the U.S. will have access to mifepristone, the most widely used abortion drug in the country. The Supreme Court decided to temporarily keep the abortion pill on the market.

The Nation’s abortion access correspondent Amy Littlefield joins Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz to talk about how abortion access will become the single most important issue in the 2024 presidential campaign.