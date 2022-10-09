WASHINGTON (DC NEW NOWS) — Domestic Violence survivor Cheryl Kravitz shares how she escaped abuse and how she’s using her experience to help victims of abuse.
Watch the conversation on Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz.
by: Katie Misuraca, Tasmin Mahfuz
Posted:
Updated:
by: Katie Misuraca, Tasmin Mahfuz
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC NEW NOWS) — Domestic Violence survivor Cheryl Kravitz shares how she escaped abuse and how she’s using her experience to help victims of abuse.
Watch the conversation on Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now