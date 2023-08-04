WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Voice of America’s Chief National Correspondent Steve Herman joins Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz to talk about the implications former President Donald Trump faces for 2024 after a third indictment.

Herman also talks about why Trump’s GOP rivals are staying relatively quiet about the indictment.

“I think for the GOP opponents, this is a prudent survival instinct for most of them. Some are hoping to be his running mate, perhaps some want to be in the cabinet, some are auditioning with Trump’s base for 2028,” Herman explains.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.