(Washington) DC NEWS NOW — On Capitol Review, Virginia Del. Danica Roem reacts to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s final plan on how the commonwealth will treat transgender students.

Del. Roem is the first openly transgender U.S. State legislator.

Del. Roem said the main disconnect with what Gov. Youngkin has proposed is that it “fundamentally did not address the major issues…regarding whether this is lawful.”