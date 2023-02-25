WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Post Dr. Jason Jay Smart joins Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz to discuss President Biden’s historic visit to Ukraine, Smart’s ban from Russia and the consequences, deteriorating health and future of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Vladimir Putin is weak. If he was strong, he would not be afraid of democracy. If he was strong, he would not be afraid of those who oppose him. But in fact, he’s extremely scared of them,” says Smart.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.