WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — In their final conversation before Election Day, Wes Moore talks to Capitol Review’s host Tasmin Mahfuz about his plans to curb inflation, why he chose Aruna Miller as his running mate and his message to voters when they head to the polls.

“I want people to remember that this is the moment for our state to be bold. That this is a moment for our state to do big things again,” Moore explained. “If we follow the ‘Leave No One Behind’ agenda of our campaign, knowing that we’re going to grow, we’re going to build, we’re going to compete, and Maryland will win. This will be Maryland’s decade, but we’re going to do it in a way where everyone shares, not just some people. We’re going to leave no one behind.”

