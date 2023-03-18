WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The moment from January when House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries transferred the power of the gavel to a new speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Many would say over the past couple of years, there was a certain level of bitterness between old leaders.

That is not the case so far as Speaker McCarthy and Minority Leader Jeffries seem to be off to an “okay” start.

Emily Brooks who is a staff writer with one of our media partners, The Hill, talks more their “blooming relationship.”