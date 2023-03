WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating women in policing.

Sgt. Ashley Brathwaite and Sgt. Leah Prentice stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about how they are paving the way for other female leaders and young girls.

Sgt. Brathwaite and Sgt. Prentice’ also talked about a special hiring event, Prospect Day. It will take place on March 25th.