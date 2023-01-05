PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The head of Prince George’s County Public Schools said she’ll be retiring at the end of the academic year, bringing to a close 32 years of service to the school district.

Dr. Monica Goldson, who worked her way up it in 1991, shared a video message about her plan to retire on Thursday, tweeting: “Today, after 32 years with @pgcps, I announced my next journey: retirement. It has been an absolute honor to lead 131K+ students in the place I call home. There is no place better than Prince George’s County Public Schools and I will always be #PGCPSProud.”

Goldson noted a couple of the roles she played while working for the school district. Those roles included Mathematics teacher and cheerleading coach. Goldson said among her “most precious memories” involved watching young children grow to become “amazing adults” who contribute to their community and to the world.

“I have faith in Prince George’s County Public Schools because this is the system that raised me, prepared me, and taught me,” the Potomac High School graduate noted, saying as she prepared for the transition in June, she would be committed to ensuring students receive the education they deserve, educators are respected for the hard work they do every day, and that the community can be proud.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks put out a statement Thursday, thanking Goldson for her service to Prince George’s County Public Schools and saying that it was an honor to serve alongside Goldson.

Alsobrooks said that the county would begin the selection and appointment process for a new CEO with a goal of having its selection and appointment made by the time Goldson’s contract ends on June 30, 2023.