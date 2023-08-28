WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Monday that Chipotle will pay the District $322,400 for violating D.C. child labor laws.

Schwalb said that Chipotle restaurants in the District failed to abide by legal caps on the number of hours a minor is allowed to work.

Chipotle operates 20 restaurants in D.C. They will be required to adopt a new comprehensive workplace compliance plan.

The Office of the Attorney General began investigating Chipotle in May of 2022 after reports of Chipotle violating child labor laws in other states.

The workplace compliance plan includes the following requirements:

Minors may not work after 10:00 p.m., more than 8 hours in one day, more than 48 hours in one week, or work more than 6 consecutive days in a week,

Apprentices and general managers must receive documented training on D.C. child labor laws within 6 months of their hire or promotion.

Managers must provide minors with a copy of the D.C. child labor policy.

Schwalb released the following statement regarding the resolution: “Our investigation examined whether Chipotle violated laws intended to protect our children, and today’s outcome continues the Office of the Attorney General’s proven track record of enforcing DC’s labor protections to the fullest extent of the law. We will put this settlement to good use by helping connect District youth with apprenticeships and workforce training opportunities.”