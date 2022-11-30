(NEXSTAR) — British musician Christine McVie, co-lead vocalist and keyboardist for rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

McVie’s death was confirmed by the band Wednesday. BBC News reports McVie’s family also confirmed she “died peacefully at a hospital in the company of her family.”

In a statement, Fleetwood Mac wrote:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” Fleetwood Mac

One of Fleetwood Mac’s most unique signatures is shared lead vocals among its members. McVie voiced and helped pen many of Fleetwood’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere” and “Say You Love Me.”

