GLENN DALE, Md. (DC News Now) — The surge in gun violence across Prince George’s County over the holiday weekend leaves many residents frustrated, and demanding change.

A one-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment on Good Luck Rd. in Glenn Dale, MD on Sunday afternoon.

“When we arrived, we found a one-year-old who had been shot. That one-year-old has been taken to the hospital and was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition,” said Chief Malik Aziz during a briefing. “We have not arrested the shooter right now. The occupants of the house are cooperating with our investigators and we are confident that the information that will be provided will lead us to the outcome that we believe occurred.”

Less than 24 hours before the shooting in Glenn Dale, two suspects walked into a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights injuring 3 people and killing 15-year-old D’Andre Johnson in Washington D.C.



“You can’t even just have a Sunday gathering without one of your children getting shot or scared somebody’s gonna get hurt,” said Jeanette Brandon, founder of Together We Can.



Another shooting on Saturday night near the Magic Johnson Theatre in Largo sent a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl to the hospital.



“We should all be coming together to figure out what we can do as a whole to try fix and curve. If we fight together to take back what we’re trying to do,” said Brandon. “A lot of the youth they don’t have anything to target their energy. They don’t have anything else to do, so they’re out here just finding things to do and this what they’re doing they’re picking up violence.”

Brandon says she believes more community centers and programs are one of many solutions to keep children engaged. She also says county leaders should make themselves more available when residents reach out for help.



Chief Aziz says accountability also plays a role.



“We have to have accountability from parents. We have to have accountability in the system. We have to have all of our cogs and our wheels working together, from police to the State Attorney’s office, to judges to probation and paroles, schools, and every other cog in this wheel like the Department of Juvenile Services, working together to actually come together to prevent some of these violent issues from taking place,” he said.