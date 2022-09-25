HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — The D.C. boxing community is mourning the loss of a popular boxing trainer Who was shot and killed Saturday morning in Southeast.

Buddy Harrison was the owner of Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Md. He was a fixture in the boxing world and he helped improve the lives of not just the people in the ring but those outside of it.

“Buddy was he was a good person. Every time you see him he always had jokes. Always had jokes for you,” said Don Hollingsworth Sr.

Don Hollingsworth Sr. and his son Don Hollingsworth Jr. have been training with Buddy Harrison on and off for the last 13 years.

“My dad has been my coach but whenever I came up here, if I needed something, he would call my dad, ‘I got your son. Whatever y’all need I got him,'” Hollingsworth Jr. said.

Buddy trained fighters in the ring, but outside of it, “He was doing stuff just getting shoes for homeless people, doing these different things, so it takes a toll. This may take a huge toll,” Hollingsworth Jr. said.

Buddy helped those less fortunate and kept kids out of trouble.

“He would hound his fighters. Even if you wasn’t fighting on the next tournament, he would stay on you like ‘I haven’t seen you at the gym. Everything is alright? Or he’ll pop at your house. You OK? What’s going on?'” Hollingsworth Jr. said.

Buddy Harrison trained his son dusty Hernandez-Harrison too. Dusty was set to make his return to the ring as the headliner next Saturday Oct. 1 at the Beltway Battles boxing event.

“He’d always tell me, even if you want to train here, you can train here. And I was like thank you Buddy, I said, but your son already done brung me to his gym,” Hollingsworth Sr. said.

“Like oh yeah, come on up here any time. That was huge. Since a little kid till now he’s always been a phone call away,” Hollingsworth Jr. said.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Kia Optima with Ohio plates JAU 3816 believed to be involved in Buddy’s death.

“I feel for the kids that’s going to lose him,” Hollingsworth Sr. said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Police believe there are three suspects.