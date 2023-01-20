HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Crews continue to assess the damage at a Hagerstown church that collapsed during the heavy windstorm last weekend.

A building inspector with the city says rotted floor joists could not support the 19th-century church in the high winds. Neighbors say the church has been a fixture in their community.

They were alarmed by the commotion Saturday night when the brick wall of the building crumbled to the ground.

“The church has been a big part of the community and it’s actually kind of sad the building is messed up,” said Angelica Clark, a neighbor. “That night we just noticed there was a lot of lights and a lot of people outside.”

Work crews say the damage is so extensive they believe the building will have to be demolished.