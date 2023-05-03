ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — One person was killed and four people were injured Wednesday in an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The building in question is Northside Hospital Medical, according to CNN.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The other victims were taken to a separate hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, which has Atlanta’s only nationally verified Level 1 trauma center. Grady Memorial is just 3 miles south of Northside.

The hospital told Nexstar three of the patients were in critical condition and one was in stable condition at 3 p.m.

The department released photos of the alleged shooter, whom they identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson and described as “at large.”

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said on Twitter.

Photos shared by the Atlanta Police Department show the suspect, the department said. (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

The department also said at 1:30 p.m. that no more shots had been fired since the “initial incident unfolded.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.