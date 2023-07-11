WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The mother of a man killed on the campus of The Catholic University of America (CUA) on July 5 said that the person accused of murdering him had been arrested.

Maxwell Emerson’s mother told DC News Now that a detective contacted her shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday to let her know the person wanted in Emerson’s killing was in custody.

Emerson, 25, was a high school teacher who lived in Crestwood, Ky.

Two days after his death, the Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images of the person investigators said shot Emerson.