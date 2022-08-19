police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993.

The homicide took place on October 23, 1993 outside of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location, and they later determined that she had been strangled.

Police identified William Ransford, who is now 58 years old, as a suspect in the case. They arrested him on Thursday and charged him with second-degree murder.