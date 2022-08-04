VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — The public defender for a woman whom police arrested after officers found her 2-year-old daughter dead inside a hotel room said she planned to hire a lawyer.

A bond hearing for Leandra Andrade was supposed to take place on Thursday. Instead, it was continued. Andrade’s public defender told the judge Andrade intended to hire James Broccoletti to represent her. Broccoletti is a well-known defense lawyer in the Hampton Roads area and has represented clients in a number of high-profile cases.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said that officers were at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at the Oceanfront shortly after 3:30 a.m. on August 1. When they got there, police found a woman having a medical emergency and a 2-year-old girl dead in a room.

The woman was Andrade, and the girl was Andrade’s daughter, Lanoix.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. said Andrade left the District after she lost her custody case involving her daughter.

Court documents filed in Virginia Beach said, among other things, that the officers who went to the Cutty Sark hotel on August 1 found Andrade unconscious. They used Narcan on her before she was taken to the hospital.

While executing a search warrant, police found an empty pill container, a glass bottle with powder, a laptop, two cell phones, a number of flash drives, and other items.

The way Lanoix died wasn’t obvious. The police department was awaiting more information from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Andrade had a status hearing set for August 11 to determine whether Broccoletti was retained officially. At that point, a bond hearing likely would be set.