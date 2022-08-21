FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was charged after trying to carjack several cars and crashing a stolen car in Fairfax over the weekend.

Police first responded to Harry Byrd Highway and Yellow Schoolhouse Road around 3:57 p.m. on Saturday. They heard that a driver had spun out and crashed into the median. Witnesses told police that the driver then approached people in three different cars and tried to carjack them. The suspect had also assaulted one of the drivers, leaving them with a minor injury.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Collin Guilford of North Carolina. He fled on foot into a nearby wooded area after trying to get into other cars.

Officers and a K-9 team found Guilford and took him into custody. He resisted and tried to assault the officers while they were getting him into the car.

Police took Guilford to a nearby hospital for treatment because they believed that he “may have been under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Guilford has since been released from the hospital and charged. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.