LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a driver was in custody Friday after he took off from a trooper and crashed the SUV he was driving.

VSP said the trooper tried to pull the driver over on Route 7 near Loudoun County Parkway around 4:30 p.m., but the driver wouldn’t stop. The trooper started a pursuit, which ended minutes later when the driver lost control of the SUV. It hit a tree at Lansdowne Boulevard and Riverpoint Drive.

Police took the driver into custody. A passenger in the SUV was hurt. Medics took her to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which weren’t considered to be life-threatening.