WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md.

“He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. It hurts, it really hurts. I just want him to come back so bad,” she said as tears rolled down her face.

In addition to being a son, Robert Earl-Price, 22, was a father, brother, and mentor.

Prince George’s County police said they found Earl-Price shot around 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Ave. on August 7. He died there.

His mother said the reason he was in Prince George’s County at the time of the shooting was to visit a friend.

“I felt like my whole life was taken away. I feel like a piece of my soul was gone. I miss him, like, so much, and I really don’t want to believe that he’s gone. I really want my baby,” his mother said.

Earl-Price was one of eight children, and he had three children of his own.

“My son wears his uniform that [Robert] works in. It has flour and everything. My son wears that to sleepy. I have to get my kids therapy and all this stuff because of this,” she said. “He was so loving and caring he would give you the shirt off his back. I miss that I’m not going to see him come in the door and say, ‘Mom, did you have a good day at work?’ Just him making me laugh about stuff. I’m going to miss all of that,” she said.

Although there has been a rise in violence across the District, Maryland, and Virginia, Earl-Price’s mom said the loss of her son has made that all too clear.

“I hate guns. I hate crime. I wish they’d put way more police out here onto stuff. I wish they would get more guns off the streets because our kids are dying,” she said.

The family is raising funds for his funeral service through an online site.

