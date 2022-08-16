MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A nuclear engineer who used to work for the Navy and his wife were scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday to be sentence on charges related to espionage.

Investigators said they arrested Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, Md. on Oct. 9, 2021, after he put an SD card at a pre-arranged “dead drop” in West Virginia. At the time of his arrest, Toebbe was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, also known as Naval Reactors. He had an active national security clearance through the Department of Defense, which gave him access to “restricted data” which has to do with design, manufacture or use of atomic weapons, or production of Special Nuclear Material (SNM), or use of SNM in the production of energy. Toebbe worked with and had access to information concerning naval nuclear propulsion including information related to military sensitive design elements, operating parameters and performance characteristics of the reactors for nuclear powered warships.

His wife, Diana Toebbe, 46, was arrested the same day. Investigators said she helped her husband to communicate restricted data to a foreign nation and that she served as a lookout while her husband serviced three “dead-drops.”

The Toebbes entered guilty pleas to charges in February 2022.

At the time of his plea, Toebbe acknowledged that in April 2020, he sent a package to a foreign government, listing a return address in Pittsburgh, Penna. It contained a sample of restricted data and instructions for establishing relationship to buy additional restricted data. Toebbe said he began corresponding via encrypted email with someone he thought was a representative of the foreign government. In reality, the person was an undercover FBI agent. Toebbe kept the correspondence going for several months. That led to an agreement to sell restricted data in exchange for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

On June 8, 2021, the undercover FBI agent sent $10,000 in cryptocurrency to Toebbe as a “good faith” payment. On June 26, Toebbe placed an SD card containing military-sensitive design elements related to submarine nuclear reactors into half a peanut butter sandwich. He serviced a dead drop at a at a pre-arranged location.

After the undercover agent picked up the SD card, the agent sent Toebbe a $20,000 cryptocurrency payment. Toebbe emailed the undercover agent a decryption key for the SD card.

On Aug. 28, Toebbe made another dead drop of an SD card in eastern Virginia. In that case, Toebbe put the card in a chewing gum package. After making a payment to Toebbe of $70,000 in cryptocurrency, the FBI received a decryption key for the card which also contained restricted data related to submarine nuclear reactors.

The FBI arrested Toebbe and his wife on Oct. 9, after he placed yet another SD card at a pre-arranged “dead drop” at a second location in West Virginia.