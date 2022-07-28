WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were investigating a triple shooting that took place late Wednesday night.

Police said emergency dispatchers received the call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Investigators found that approximately 90 shots had been fired in the 4300 block of 4th St. SE.

Three people were hit by the gunfire. One of them died.

MPD said it was looking at the possibility that the shooting was connected to one that took place earlier in the day Wednesday.

In that case, police said that several people in two cars started shooting at each other in the 2700 block of Wade Rd. SE shortly after 3 p.m. A pregnant woman was hurt as a result. Her injuries were serious.

Although MPD said the incident on Wade Road SE started with two cars, investigators believe several cars were involved.