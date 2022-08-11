Black and white, woman pointing a old gun to front with one Hand on dark background

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer found Brian Buxton, 20, of Fort Washington, Md. shot. DC Fire and EMS came and took Buxton to the hospital. He died there Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a murder committed in the District. Anyone with information about Buxton’s killing is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to MPD’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.