WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Wednesday, in the 800 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

Police said they went to the location after they received a report of an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Raymond Carter III, of Southeast DC, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with info is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.