LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead.

Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, who had been shot while in an uninvolved vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police do not believe Armstrong was the target of the shooting. They ask anyone with any information call (301) 516-2512 or submit a tip online. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.