FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic fight at an apartment. At the same time, firefighters responded to the location for a fire alarm that was going off.

Police and medics found the woman who was on fire and tried to save her, but they couldn’t. There was a fire in part of the apartment, as well.

Police tweeted a picture of someone whom they described as a “person of interest” in the case. He had been in the area around the time that neighbors heard a woman screaming. FCPD said early Wednesday evening that police had been able to locate him and that detectives were talking to him.

Police said they had been to the apartment for calls prior to Wednesday. They still were working to determine who was responsible for the woman’s murder.