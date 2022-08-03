WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice.

Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly.

DC News Now traffic reporter Shennekia Grimshaw reports 16 minute delays at minimum. For more detailed information and traffic coverage be sure to follow DC News Now on our app and Shennekia Grimshaw on twitter.