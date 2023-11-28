(WASHINGTON) — DC News Now will serve as the Official Media Partner for the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com and will sponsor multiple Military Bowl Foundation events in 2024.

The Military Bowl is the National Capital Region’s college football postseason bowl game featuring a matchup between teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. This year’s Military Bowl will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the Bowl’s mission is to benefit our nation’s current and former service members including the operation of Patriot Point, a retreat for recovering service members, their families, and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

DCW 50, the sister station of DC News Now, is the home for ACC football and ACC basketball as part of a multi-year deal with the CW Network that includes the exclusive broadcast rights to 50 ACC college football and basketball games each season through 2026-2027.

“DC News Now is honored to support the Military Bowl and the work being done by the Military Bowl Foundation. We pride ourselves on our connection to the communities we serve and are extremely proud of the opportunity to highlight an amazing event. We look forward to showcasing the spirit of the Military Bowl and producing educational content for our viewers” said David Bangura, Vice President & General Manager of DC News Now, WDVM-TV / DCW50.

DC News Now will produce preview and post-show programming and broadcast live from the stadium on gameday.

“We are thrilled to have DC News Now share the excitement of the Military Bowl so that viewers at home can experience all that the Bowl has to offer,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “This presents one more avenue for the Military Bowl to connect with the public and showcase our event, including the live broadcast capturing the electricity at the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival.”