WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DoorDash has donated $500,000 to a district initiative that seeks to offer free dash cameras to delivery drivers.

The mayor’s office said an estimated 5,000 dash cameras will be made available to eligible drivers in the District.

“We know that video evidence can be crucial for solving crimes and closing cases. That’s why we are deploying dash cams for food delivery drivers and rideshare drivers,” said Mayor Bowser.

Bowser hopes to replicate the success of a previous program that offered rebates for security cameras, as well as free cameras for qualifying residents.

“Advancing the safety of Dashers and our entire community is incredibly important to everyone at DoorDash,” said DoorDash Global Head of Public Engagement John Horton.

“The Bowser administration has been tireless in advancing public safety, and we are proud to bolster their efforts by providing the tools and resources to ensure that Dashers feel safe, secure, and supported.” We look forward to taking this bold step with Mayor Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department as we work together towards achieving a safer future for everyone in the District.” “