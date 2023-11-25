LAS VEGAS (DC News Now) – DMV native Lamont Roach Jr. (24-1-1) faced Hector Luis Garcia (16-2) to kick off the undercard of Demetrius Andrade vs. David Benavidez from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garcia, attempting to defend his WBA Super Featherweight title against Roach, who is fighting for a world title for the second time in his career.

It was a close fight that would be decided in the very end. During the 12th round, Roach knocks down Garcia with a left hook that sends him to the canvas.

After the knockdown, it was enough for the judges to award Roach the victory, by split decision.

Judges scored the fight: Tim Cheatham 114-113 Max DeLuca 113-114 Robert Hoyle 116-111.

Roach, wins his first world title and becomes the new WBA Super featherweight champion.