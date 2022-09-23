Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting.

MPD said that late Thursday night, on the I-295 off-ramp for Kenilworth Avenue NE (600 block of Kenilworth Ave. NE), someone pulled up alongside the man in the SUV. The person in the other vehicle pulled out a gun and shot at the man. The man in the SUV crashed, and the SUV overturned. The person who shot at him left.

The man in the SUV died as the result of the incident.