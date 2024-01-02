WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Congress is kicking off the New Year with the threat of a government shutdown looming. Democrats and Republicans will soon be racing to prevent partial shutdowns on January 19th and February 2nd.

Congressman Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) said House Republicans will continue fighting for spending cuts.

“If you thought the politics in 2023 were fun just wait until 2024,” he said.

Cuts remain a nonstarter among Democrats, who want Republicans to stick with the bipartisan spending deal reached last year.

“We want to make sure we don’t have a shutdown, we want to make sure we fund the government appropriately,” said Rep. Henry Cueller (D-Texas).

Without a deal in sight, newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, says he’s open to extending current funding levels, a position that cost the last speaker his job.

Before breaking for the holiday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), argued for some increases.

“A CR is simply unacceptable…. particularly for defense we’ve got all of these wars going on…we need to get an agreement on the topline and get an outcome as soon as possible,” McConnell said.

The White House warns the short-term plan would not be enough to cover the rising cost of WIC. According to the USDA, the program, designed to aid low income families, serves more than half of all babies born in the U.S.

House members only have eight scheduled working days to resolve their differences before the first potential showdown.