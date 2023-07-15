(NEXSTAR) – Over a million users may have had their data compromised by spyware in two apps that were available via the Google Play Store, cybersecurity experts warn.

Anyone who downloaded File Recovery & Data Recovery or File Manager are urged to wipe the allegedly compromised apps from their devices.

According to cybersecurity firm Pradeo, the supposed file management applications are actually “programmed to launch without users’ interaction, and to silently exfiltrate sensitive users’ data towards various malicious servers based in China.”

The apps, both created by the same developer, stole data that included contact lists from devices, social media and email; photos, audio and video; real-time user location and more, according to Pradeo.

Pradeo believes the two apps, which have a combined download number of roughly 1.5 million – but few reviews – may have inflated download numbers that were boosted by bots.

Google confirmed to Bleepingcomputer.com that the two apps are no longer available, saying in a statement:

“These apps have been removed from Google Play. Google Play Protect protects users from apps known to contain this malware on Android devices with Google Play Services, even when those apps come from other sources outside of Play.”

However, if you still have the apps installed, you’ll still have to delete them.

Pradeo recommends that people beware of any app with hundreds of thousands of downloads but few reviews, and to always read the reviews and app permissions carefully.

These recommendations come just over a month after another app, iRecorder – Screen Recorder, was pulled from Google Play for secretly accessing photo libraries and even creating audio recordings of users, experts found.