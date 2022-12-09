SUITLAND, MD. (DC News Now) — A shooting at a high school in Prince George’s county highlights the recent rise in gun violence across the DMV, especially among youth.



Police arrested the student they say pulled the trigger during a fight at Suitland High School on Thursday. It happened around the same time several advocacy groups announced their “NO HOMICIDES FOR THE HOLIDAY” initiative, hoping to combat gun violence this holiday season. Advocates say enough is enough.



“Give it a break, let’s try not to hurt, and kill each other for the holidays,” said Kenneth Barnes founder of ROOT, “Reaching Out To Others Together.” It’s one of several advocacy groups hoping to put an end to gun violence across the DMV this holiday season.

“We wanted to have some of our children be saved for the holidays so there won’t be more empty seats at the table,” he said.



When talking about a fight at Suitland High school escalating to gunfire and sending one student to the hospital, Barnes says more needs to be done in the early stages of their life.



“In Prince George’s County and Washington D.C., we don’t do enough with prevention. We do a good job intervening but what do we do to prevent this from occurring?” he said. “We need to work with children when they’re in elementary school and middle school because research shows that these children when they leave elementary school and start going to middle school that’s when the tendency to violence starts to begin to take place.”



In November the University of Maryland launched a Violence Reduction Center hoping to help communities find answers.



“We do that by getting the research, summarizing it, making it accessible for folks and we also work directly with policymakers to help them create evidence-informed and community-informed solutions,” said Thomas Abt, Founding Director for the Center.



“There’s other things you can do to ensure that students are not bringing guns into class but there’s the broader issue of gun violence generally. We have to deal with the ubiquitous nature of guns in our communities and of course, we have to deal with the increase in violent crime generally,” he continued.

Advocates say it’s going to take leaders and the community to take on this challenge.



“Gun violence is not a black-and-white issue, it’s an issue that we all need to work on together,” said Barnes.