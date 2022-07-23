GREATER DMV REGION (DC News Now) — DC News Now has brought stories about how much inflation is impacting prices at the pump and the grocery store, and now, they’re being felt at animal shelters here in the DMV.

DC News Nows’ Christy Matino spoke to pet owner Tim Robinson, who had to surrender his dog, Deuce, back in 2017 due to financial issues. Robinson says it’s something he still thinks about all these years later.

“To this date, it was probably one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” said Robinson. “I was working part-time at the time, and I wasn’t making the money that I needed to. Living paycheck to paycheck, it definitely takes its toll.”

Deuce had health issues, and those rising vet costs forced Robinson to surrender his furry friend.

“I called him my best buddy at the time. I was making the best decision for my best buddy,” he said.

It’s now a heartbreak many other pet owners are feeling. As the cost of living climbs, so do animal surrenders.

“We have seen an increase in our intake in general. Last week, we had 30 pets surrendered — which, for the area is a bit high,” said Amy Schindler, chief operating officer, shelter operations at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. “The reason for surrenders varies, but often times, it does stem from housing insecurity, loss of job or the economy in general.”

Schindler says the surrender rates are staggering.

“When I was looking at the number of animals that came in this year versus last year, it has been a significant increase,” said Schindler. “When someone is faced with that very difficult decision to surrender their pet, it’s devastating to them.”

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says they’re trying to keep pets with their families. The shelter offers a program to temporarily place animal surrenders in a foster home, until the owners can get back on their feet and be returned to them. Schindler says they also offer assistance with other expenses, such as food.