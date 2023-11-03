WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from nine high school football games from all over the DMV, as the postseason begins in Maryland, and the regular season wraps up in the District and in Virginia.

No. 17 Westfield at No. 11 South Lakes (Game of the Week)

South Lakes finishes the regular season unbeaten for the first time in program history, as they defeat Westfield 28-24.

No. 16 Bishop McNamara at No. 1 Good Counsel

Good Counsel takes care of business, blanking Bishop McNamara 24-0.

No. 9 Friendship Collegiate at Riverdale Baptist

Friendship Collegiate wraps up their regular season with a 18-7 win over Riverdale Baptist.

Patriot at No. 10 Battlefield

In a rivalry of two of the best teams in Prince William County, Battlefield climbs back from an earlier deficit, defeating Patriot 26-23. It’s the Bobcats third straight 10-0 regular season.

Brentsville District at Kettle Run

In a possible preview of the VHSL Class 3B Region championship, Brentsville District hands Kettle Run their first loss of the season, defeating the Cougars 31-13.

High Point at Walter Johnson (MPSSAA playoffs: first round)

Walter Johnson dominates High Point 61-12, improving to 8-2.

Kennedy at Suitland (MPSSAA playoffs: first round)

Suitland’s impressive season will continue for another week, as the Rams defeat Kennedy 45-0.

Wheaton at Bethesda-Chevy Chase (MPSSAA playoffs: first round)

BCC takes care of business at home, shutting out Wheaton 45-0.

Tuscarora (Md.) at Magruder (MPSSAA playoffs: first round)

Magruder gets win No. 6 on the season, as they win easily over Tuscarora (Md.) 42-25.