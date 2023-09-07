WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 2023 high school football season is underway! Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team: Derek Forrest, Alex Flum, Jake Rohm and Brandy Flores.

1. DeMatha (2-0) – Last week: 2

After another impressive win versus an out-of-state opponent, DeMatha jumps up to our top spot in our rankings.

2. St. Johns (1-1) – Last week: 1

It took a while for St. John’s to get going on Saturday in their home opener vs. Roosevelt. In the end, the Cadets shut out the Roughriders 37-0.

3. Good Counsel (1-1) – Last week: 3

After falling to St. Edward (OH) on ESPN, Good Counsel returned home, earning their first win of the season of Jones (FL).

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) – Last week: 4

Freedom escaped with a win over Varina 35-27. Now, the Eagles get set for No. 1 DeMatha on Friday.

5. Quince Orchard (1-0) – Last week: 5

QO opened their season with a dominant 33-0 win over South County. This week, the Cougars will take on Gaithersburg.

6. C.H. Flowers (1-0) – Last week: 6

The Jaguars open up their season with a 41-0 win over Virginia’s Norcom. Flowers returns home Friday for their home opener vs. Oxon Hill.

7. Gonzaga (2-0) – Last week: 7

Gonzaga backs up their 35-7 win over Archbishop Carroll with a 24-0 shut out over Calvert Hall.

8. Madison (2-0) – Last week: 8

The Warhawks keep avenging losses from 2022. First Stone Bridge, and now Lake Braddock, as they defeat the Bruins 31-7.

9. Wise (0-1) – Last week: 9

Wise opened up their season with a loss to Virginia powerhouse Maury. The Pumas will look to get their first win Friday vs. Eleanor Roosevelt.

10. Friendship Collegiate (1-1) – Last week: 11

Friendship took a trip to California and came back with a loss to one of the top teams in the nation, St. John Bosco. Due to other teams above them losing, the Knights slide into the top ten.

11. Damascus (1-0) – Last week: 12

The defending MPSSAA 3A state champs open up their 2023 campaign with a 44-12 win over Einstein. They will be tested in week 2 vs. Northwest.

12. Fairfax (2-0) – Last week: 14

Just like their first game, Fairfax took care of business over Oakton in game two. The Lions will be battle tested this week vs. Centreville.

13. Stone Bridge (0-2) – Last week: 10

Stone Bridge may be 0-2, but they took losses to No. 8 Madison and arguably the best team in West Virginia, Martinsburg. They look to get their first win this week vs. Woodgrove.

14. Battlefield (2-0) – Last week: 15

118 points in two games for Battlefield. Week 3 looks to be another easy game for the Bobcats, as they take on Gar-Field on the road.

15. Rock Creek Christian (1-1) – Last week: 13

A loss to St. Edward from Ohio has RCC down two spots from last week.

16. Bishop McNamara (2-0) – Last week: 22

Bishop McNamara is slowly climbing our rankings. In two weeks, the Mustangs have outscored their opponents 82-0.

17. Northwest (1-0) – Last week: 17

Nothwest opened up their season with a win. Now they get a big test this week, with Damascus coming to town.

18. Westfield (2-0) – Last week: 21

Another dominant win for Westfield. This week, the Bulldogs head to Burke to take on Lake Braddock.

19. Paint Branch (1-0) – Last week: 23

On head coach Michael Nesmith’s birthday Friday, Paint Branch shutout Northwood. Week two will be tougher for the Panthers as they’ll travel to Sandy Spring to face Sherwood.

20. South County (1-1) – Last week: 16

South County drops four spots in our rankings after being shut out by Maryland powerhouse Quince Orchard. The Stallions will look to rebound at West Springfield Friday.

21. Lake Braddock (1-1) – Last week: 18

Lake Braddock fought hard, but ultimately fell to Madison last week. They’ll try to bounce back against Westfield this week.

22. Briar Woods (2-0) – Last week: honorable mention

Briar Woods makes its debut in our rankings, after a solid win over Loudoun County.

23. Linganore (1-0) – Last week: honorable mention

Linganore is the first of two Frederick County schools to crack the rankings this week. Head coach Rick Conner has his team looking strong to start the year.

24. West Potomac (2-0) – Last week: unranked

West Potomac skips over honorable mention and jumps right into our rankings this week after beating Centreville. The Wolverines have a bye this week.

25. Frederick (1-0) – Last week: honorable mention

Like fellow Frederick County program Linganore, Frederick jumps into our rankings this week.

Honorable mention:

Centreville (1-1), Oakdale (1-0), Churchill (1-0), Sherwood (1-0), West Springfield (1-0), Bell (2-0), Loudoun County (1-1), Tuscarora (VA) (2-0), Patriot (0-1), Theodore Roosevelt (0-2)