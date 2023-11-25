WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from high school football state semifinal playoff games in Maryland and region finals in Virginia from around the DMV as we inch closer to crowning state champions.

#23 Eleanor Roosevelt vs. #4 Wise

Wise is heading to the MPSSAA 4A state final for the sixth time in the last eight years, with a 62-21 win over Eleanor Roosevelt.

John Champe vs. #18 Tuscarora

Tuscarora is heading to the class 4 state semifinals, defeating John Champe, 24-21.

Broadneck vs. #8 Churchill

The season comes to an end for Churchill in the state semifinals with a 31-7 loss to Broadneck.

Briar Woods vs. #14 Stone Bridge

Stone Bridge wins its ninth straight region title, beating Briar Woods, 29-6. The Bulldogs advance to the VHSL class five state semifinals.

North Point vs. #21 Blake

Blake’s incredible and historic season comes to an end, losing to North Point, 28-7. Head coach Bryon Marshall led the Bengals to an 11-1 season.

City College vs. #6 Oakdale

Oakdale wins big in the 3A state semifinals, 57-20. The Bears are headed to the 3A state title game for the second straight year.

Northern vs. #20 Linganore

Linganore punches its ticket to next week’s state title game with a 56-20 rout of Northern. The Lancers will meet their rival Oakdale in the 3A title game.

Walkersville vs. Huntingtown

Walkersville’s Cinderella run came to an end as they fall to a good Huntingtown team, 27-7.

Armstrong vs. Brentsville District

Brentsville District beats Armstrong, 30-28, advancing to the VHSL class three state semifinals.