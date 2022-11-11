FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed a dog in the Centreville area Friday morning.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident at 10:55 a.m. while officers were in the 13300 block of Connor Dr.

The tweet said that the accused shooter was in custody and that there was no threat to the community. Police said the dog that was shot was taken to a veterinarian and died.

In a follow-up tweet, the Fairfax County Police Department said that it looked like the man accused of shooting the dog had gotten into an argument with another man. The accused shooter ran into an apartment before he surrendered to police.