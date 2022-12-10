GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of kids filled the cafeteria of a Prince George’s County high school cafeteria for a holiday celebration.

It was all a part of the 39th annual Cora Rice Community Christmas Party for Deserving Children hosted by the Prince George’s County Police Department.



There was food, dancing, and several activities to get kids in the holiday spirit.

“That’s what this is all about. It’s about love, it’s about this community coming together to celebrate some of our children who some time may not have the opportunity to have the christmas that we desire,” said County Exectuive Angela Alsobrooks.



Chief of Police Malik Aziz and County Executive Angela Alsobrooks even rolled up their leaves to join volunteers in serving the kids.



County leaders say it’s an opportunity to pour into the youth in the community.



“I want them to feel good, I want them to have a sense of value and self-worth and those are things that you instill in young people that goes a long way in life and that’s what today is all about,” said Chief Aziz.

Santa Claus even made an appearance and he told DC News Now the children of Prince George’s County had a wonderful year, and many will be on the nice list.

Police say this is also an opportunity to build relationships with the youth in the community.