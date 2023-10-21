(KTXL/NEXSTAR) — In celebration of his birthday on Oct. 24, rapper Drake is hooking up people across multiple states with some free food at Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Drake re-shared the company’s announcement of the “Drake’s Birthday feat. Dave’s Hot Chicken” collaboration to his 143 million Instagram followers on Thursday, saying that participants could get a chicken slider or tender at Dave’s Hot Chicken on him from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on his 37th birthday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken followed up on Drake’s social media post by saying in a press release, “The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans their Dave’s Hot Chicken app.”

The chicken restaurant reported that it’s the second year that the superstar, who became an investor in the brand once he tried the food and met the founders, is giving everyone a chance to experience the “mind-blowing taste of a Dave’s Hot Chicken slider, on him.”

The chain is a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant that started out six years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot, according to their website. Since then, it has reportedly become the Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain in America.

No coupon or code is needed, according to the company. This celebration is only available when visiting the restaurant, and not online or through third-party delivery services.

The restaurant ended its announcement by wishing Drake, whose Instagram handle is @champagnepapi a happy birthday.

For more information on other participating locations throughout the United States visit www.daveshotchicken.com. Fans of the “For All the Dogs” artist (or just hot chicken enthusiasts in general) who are in Canada can also get in on the birthday fun by showing they follow Dave’s Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok during register checkout.