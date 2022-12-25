MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole.

The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median of Piney Branch.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the driver of the car, Darlin Reyes Gomez, 22, of Laurel was thrown from it and died at the scene. Medics took two passengers to the hospital. They were expected to survive.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call (240) 773-6620.