PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince William County say they are investigating a man’s death. They believe it may have been related to recent storms

Police were in the 15300 block of Holly Hill Dr. where a 43-year-old man was found dead. A tree had fallen onto the home he was found in.

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of death, but believe it was likely the result of recent storms.