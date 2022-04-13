DC News Now | Washington, DC
Please enter a search term.
OKINAWA (DC News Now) — Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported the death of popular card game and manga creator Kazuki Takahashi. The Japan Times said the Japan Coast Guard …
(NewsNation) — Actor Brad Pitt says he suffers from a rare "face-blindness" condition called prosopagnosia, which impacts his ability to …
(NEXSTAR) – Disneyland Resort’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised on Thursday morning by a hacker who uploaded racist, homophobic content to both pages. …
CHICAGO (WGN) -- Former "Cheer" star …
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) -- Noah Settles, the prominent DC-based rapper known as No Savage, appeared in court today for the Tysons Corner shooting on …
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jurors found a 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles …